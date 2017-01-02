With 52,999 jobs and a growing diverse economic base, Temecula’s job numbers are creating a positive impact for Southwest Riverside County.

State of California’s Employment Development Department has released the fourth quarter job numbers for 2015, their most current data. The City of Temecula is pleased to announce strong local job growth with an additional 2,506 new jobs added from first quarter 2015. Temecula’s current job number of 52,999 is its highest peak ever in the City’s history.