The Oak Grove Center cordially invites you to attend the 13th annual “Evening Under the Oaks” Gala and Silent Auction, a fundraising event benefiting the children of Oak Grove. The event will be held at 5:00pm on Saturday, April 29th at the Oak Grove Center in beautiful Murrieta, California.

“Evening Under the Oaks” is a relaxing and enjoyable night out featuring delectable food and beverages from a variety of the area’s best restaurants and winery sponsors. Guests are invited to mingle as they place bids in the Silent Auction including an extensive array of enticing items, generously donated by local sponsors. Also, back by popular demand, is the Live Auction for more fast-paced action.

In addition to indulging in culinary treats and exciting buys, guests will have the opportunity to meet the youth of Oak Grove, experiencing firsthand the true impact of the facility’s work. Attendees will also be awed during the unveiling of this year’s original oil painting inspired by the “Under the Oaks” theme, an annual tradition for the event.

Oak Grove Center is a nonprofit residential, educational and treatment center (with multiple campuses) for children throughout California with psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, and special needs. Many of these children have suffered abuse and/or neglect. Oak Grove Center’s mission is to rebuild the lives of at-risk children and their families through education, healing, restoring relationships, building character and instilling hope. In thanks to the generosity of the community through events like “Evening Under the Oaks”, Oak Grove Center is able to provide these children with a stable home, food, medical attention and therapies, and a consistent education.

This year’s proceeds will help add a baseball field to the facility’s campus, improve technological resources for the youth, and support a much-needed facilities expansion and enhancement. In addition, the proceeds help support the Children’s Fund, which specifically provides assistance for children in Oak Grove’s care who do not have families or are in the greatest financial need.

We encourage you to grab your friends and loved ones for a fun evening and support this wonderful cause together. For more information on purchasing tickets to attend and/or sponsor this event, please visit: www.OakGroveCenter.org