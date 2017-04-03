JDS Creative Academy Presents Digifest May 5-7

When you think of film festivals, what comes to mind? Surely, the first two are Cannes and Sundance. But locals might even remember the Temecula Film and Music Festival that presented industry speakers, top-notch workshops, and, of course, world-class films.

Though Cannes, Sundance, and other film festivals remain popular, the past few years have given a rise to the film festival’s cutting-edge “offspring”—the digifest. Digifest 2017 presents “All Things Digital,” which encompasses not just films, but video, logos, real-estate renderings, music, video games, photography, art—basically, if you can create it or enhance it digitally, it qualifies.

The nonprofit JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) will be holding Temecula’s first Digifest 2017 to take place May 5th, 6th, 7th at their studio on 28069 Diaz Rd in Temecula, as well as at other key locations: Saturday night screenings at the Temeku Theaters, and the Awards Banquet & Concert at City Hall Conference Center.

“We decided to present a Digifest because we felt that there are a lot of artists in the area who are interested in exploring what they can do digitally,” said Diane Strands, Co-Founder of JDS Creative Academy. “We want them to have a great venue to display their work and learn more about how to the market place is changing.”

To kick off the weekend, a red carpet duel Temecula & Murrieta Chamber ribbon cutting event will be held Friday May 5th at JDSCA from 6:00 – 9:00 pm, where the public can view screenings and exhibits. On Saturday and Sunday, May 6th and 7th, JDSCA will host special presentations featuring renowned guest speakers from the digital media field and relevant and thought-provoking workshops, including a digital scenery and lighting workshop presented by Starway Productions and a digital drawing class presented by Disney’s Digital Animator Greg Wray.

The event concludes on May 7th at Temecula City Hall with a 5:30 pm awards dinner banquet followed by a concert by the popular local band Lifetime Rocker.

Students, Amateurs and Professionals alike are encouraged to submit their work. Entrant categories begin at age ten years old and go through adult. Fees are nominal and the final deadline is April 15, 2017.

Community support for this event include: The City of Temecula, MSJC, Abbott, Temecula Valley & Murrieta Chamber of Commerce, The Roripaugh Foundation, The Canet Foundation and several wonderful local business.

For more information on event times and tickets contact JDSCA via www.digifest2017.org or call 951 296-6715. Interested sponsors, speakers, and entrants can also contact JDSCA. Entry forms are available online.