VeriDiva Presents “Paris in Autumn – An Evening of Music and Giving”

Imagine yourself seated in an elegant French restaurant situated near the Seine River, with the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower and beautiful saxophone music in the background. Imagine, too, being served with mouth-watering French cuisine, good French wine and surrounded by happy people in a great celebratory mood! Let us transport you to this idyllic setting sans the cigarette smoke!

VeriDiva Women’s Business Networking Group, on the occasion of our 7th Anniversary, presents “Paris in Autumn – An Evening of Music and Giving”. We have created a very special event to celebrate and raise funds for two local non-profit organizations: Rancho Damacitas* Youth and Family Services, an organization that provides comprehensive care and compassion to foster children, challenged youths and young adults through life-enriching opportunities and strength-based, solution-focused programs and services; and The Academy of Ballet Arts**, Temecula Valley and Inland Empire’s cultural gem, that has brought so much prestige to our community since its establishment in 2011!

The ABA has been globally-recognized as a top school providing world-class training in Classical and Contemporary Dance. Two of its most recent achievements are having their students admitted to the Royal Ballet of London and The Princess Grace Ballet Academy in Monaco, among many other glittering awards!

“Paris in Autumn” will be held on Saturday, October 28th at 6 pm, at The Corporate Room in Wildomar. We will serve a 4-Course French-inspired Dinner with two Entree Choices, along with your choice of French and Italian wine, especially prepared by Chef Nancy Cordi. Entertainment will be provided by Renowned Saxophone Player, Jason Weber, and two especially-choreographed dance numbers by the Academy of Ballet Arts Dancers orchestrated by Principal Dancers and Directors Dana Nelson and Jose Chavez.

We also offer an array of especially curated Raffle Prizes, provided by our generous Sponsors and Donors. VIP Event Ticket: $150/Guest; Raffle Tickets: $25.00/3 Tickets. Portion of Proceeds from both event and raffle ticket sales will benefit Rancho Damacitas and the Academy of Ballet Arts. Please RSVP by purchasing your tickets at www.veridiva.com/events/parisinautumn. The FIRST 60 Guests to purchase tickets will be receive an Exclusive VIP “Paris in Autumn” Swag Bag!

For more information and/or for Sponsorship Opportunities, please Contact: Mercy Noland – Event Chair at (714) 393-6739, Julie Ngo – Event Co-Chair (619) 246-0489 or Lisa Wayman – Event Co- Chair (951) 312-2073.

*Rancho Damacitas is a registered 501(c) organization, Tax ID No. 95-3551068

**The Academy of Ballet Arts is a registered California 501(c) organization, Tax ID No. 95-3244044