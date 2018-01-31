JDS Creative Academy Presents 2nd Annual Digifest

JDS Creative Academy is excited to announce their second annual DIGIFEST 2018 to take place April 13th 14th & 15th at JDS Studios on 28069 Diaz Rd in Temecula, as well as other key locations in Temecula seeking Creative Digital Media Submissions from Students, Amateurs, and Digital Professionals.

This festival features all things digital including film, video, animation, music, games, photography, graphics and comics. Any media, which is designed digitally or enhanced digitally, is qualified for the event and competition. Students are especially encouraged to submit their work. Entrant categories begin at age ten years old and go through adult, with student, amateur and professional categories. Fees are nominal and the entry deadline is March 31st.

Digifest includes featuring renowned guest speakers from the digital media field; creating thought-provoking special presentations and workshops that will take place throughout the weekend, along with screenings, digital exhibits, and expo vendors. The event concludes with an awards dinner held at Temecula City Hall conference center.

Confirmed speakers include Key Note, John Corser from NBC/Universal, Disney Animation Developer Mike Morris, Cartoon Network Animators Justin and Josh Parpan, and Creative Suite Trainer David Creamer who will present an Adobe After Effects workshop. (More names still to be released) The event will also feature a special presentation of the film Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity: The Documentary.

Community support for this event includes: Mt. San Jacinto College, Abbott Vascular, The Geek Store, JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc., The City of Temecula, DCH Auto Group Temecula, Alta Pacific Bank, Lake Elsinore Storm, Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Economic Development Commission, The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates, Verily Imagery, The Valley Business Journal, Neighbors Newspaper, Murrieta Chamber of Commerce, and Starway Productions.

JDS Creative Academy is still offering sponsorship opportunities and all donations are 100% tax deductible.

Interested sponsors, speakers, and entrants can contact us via digifesttemecula.org or call 951.296.6715. Entry forms are available online. Media Contact: Diane Strand 951-296-6715

ABOUT Digifest & JDS CREATIVE ACADEMY – Digifest Temecula is created by JDS Creative Academy a nonprofit 501c3 organization in Temecula, servicing the entire Temecula Valley and surrounding regions with a mission to inspire, educate, and enhance achievement in workforce development by providing job skills and hands on training in industries of visual, performing and digital arts.

JDSCA works with Foster and “At Risk Youth, Autistic Young Adults, and Mainstream youth and adult populations creating a cross collaborative enrichment workforce training and creative environment. The mission of the 501c3 nonprofit JDS Creative Academy is to advance education and training in the arts; theatre, music, creative writing, fine art, digital art, and production art. JDSCA classes and programs fulfill the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) requirements, per the California Education Standard, and collaborate to enhance the CTE pathway to the home school, online school, traditional school, higher education schools, and trade school populations. By providing an opportunity to gain creative enrichment, self-confidence, leadership, and collaborative skills, our students can obtain the expertise needed to advance to higher arts’ education and prosper in a competitive marketplace.

For more information on JDSCA go to www.jdscreativeacademy.org, contact via email info@jdsca.org, or phone 951 296-6715.