‘Building Your Enduring Fitness’ Book

Lisa Teresi Harris announces the publication of her upcoming book Building Your Enduring Fitness. Lisa is an author, international speaker, Registered Dietitian and Fitness Professional. A member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Council on Exercise, and American College of Sports Medicine, she has been published in Shape Magazine, Men’s Fitness, and The North County Times.

Lisa is the owner of Enduring Fitness 4U, an award-winning business in which she has helped hundreds of Baby Boomers and older adults get stronger and more independent through strength training and nutrition coaching.