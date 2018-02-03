Temecula Sunrise Rotary Club to Hold Music Competition

High school musicians in the Temecula Valley can win cash prizes at the annual Rotary Music Competition. The Temecula Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its 19th annual Music Competition on Monday, February 5th at 6:30 pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road, Temecula. Serious musicians from local high schools or home-schooled students are invited to apply.

This is an opportunity for young musicians to win cash prizes, to perform for an appreciative audience, to enhance their future careers, and to have the opportunity to go on to the finals for more cash prizes. For information about registration for the competition, please call 951-698-6116.

The public and family members of the musicians are invited to the Temecula Sunrise competition, and admission is free. With the high quality of the talent in the Temecula area, this is always a wonderful concert for everyone.

There are three categories of musical presentations: vocal (classical or Broadway), piano, and other instrumental. First place prize is $400, second $250, and third $100, all regardless of category. The club winners will go on to the Rotary District 5330 finals at the University of Redlands, and winners of those contests in each category will be awarded $1,000 for first place, $500 second place, and $250 third place.

Many of the more than 60 Rotary clubs in District 5330, encompassing all of Riverside County and much of San Bernardino County are also participating in this year’s competition. Other local Rotary clubs are holding competitions. These include Murrieta, Temecula Noon Rotary and Lake Elsinore, Wildomar and Hemet. Advance registration is required for all competitions. For dates and contacts, please call 951-698-6116.

Temecula Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30 am at Journey's End at Pechanga, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula.

