For almost a decade, ‘‘Taste of the World’’ has showcased Temecula’s own amazing restaurants and chefs. Presented by the Rotary Club of Temecula, ‘‘‘Taste of the World’’’ is an evening of great food, world-class entertainment and live auction excitement!
Join us this year on Friday, March 23, at Pechanga’s new Grand Resort Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 at this four-diamond destination, truly one of the jewels of the Temecula Valley. Pechanga is the Presenting Sponsor for the evening, and with the new luxury features of the Grand Resort, makes the perfect home for this not-to-be missed event.
The Rotary Club of Temecula, with over 100 members strong, has grown to be one of the most effective service providers, both to the local community and across the globe. Chartered in 1975, the Club is made up of business people, community leaders and people looking to make Temecula and the world a better place. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with this diverse group of wonderful people serving others over self. The ‘Taste of the World’ event serves as our annual fundraiser, allowing the club to provide over $100,000 in local literacy, military, homeless, senior, youth and disadvantaged avenues of service and support.
The stars of ‘Taste of the World’ are our own Temecula eateries, wineries and brew houses. Their generous support is the key to this event. Featured this year are:
Baily’s Old Town Temecula
Pechanga Resort
Smokey Mountain Catering
Shamrock Irish Pub & Eatery
The Bank Mexican Restaurant & Bar
Provecho Grill
Burgers & Beer
New Life Culinary Creations
Cork Fire Kitchen at Temecula Creek Inn
Rustico
The Mill
Claim Jumper
DaCoconut Café
8bit Brewing Company & Restaurant
Baily Vineyard & Winery
Wilson Creek Winery
Europa Village Winery
Fazeli Wine Cellars
Ballast Point Brewery
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Espresso Chauffer
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
There are only a few spaces left, so If you are interested in showcasing your culinary, winemaking, craft brewing or spirit distilling talent, please contact Jami Fencel at (813) 727-4314 or by email at jamifencel@gmail.com.
In addition to the great food and spirits, ‘Taste of the World’ is pleased to announce the featured entertainment as the one and only, world-renowned Alley Cats. They have opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers and have appeared on numerous television shows. The Alley Cats have had the special honor of entertaining US military troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have performed at The White House. This is their only Temecula appearance.
Sure Shot Entertainment, a local Temecula favorite, will be our featured DJ and Masters of Ceremonies.
‘Taste of the World’ would not be possible without our sponsors. Thank you to:
Presenting Sponsor
Pechanga Casino and Resort
V.I.P. Experience Sponsor
Langdon Floorcovering
World Sponsor
Pacific Western Bank
Jami and Michael Fencel
Farmers Insurance – Craig Davis
Bank of the West
Bill LaForge
Merrill Lynch
Stifel Financial & Associa Equity Management
Hemisphere Sponsor
Dubots Capital Management
Continent Sponsor
Napa Auto & Truck Parts
Country Sponsor
Riptide Systems
Winter Advertising Agency
Yamashita Karate
Home Smart Alisa Morrison
Esther N. Phahla, C.P.A.
Allstars Insurance
Lieberg, Oberhansley, Strohmeyer & Garn
Gosch Ford
Securitas Security Services, USA, Inc.
Advertising Sponsor
The Valley Business Journal
Furniture & Décor Rental Sponsor
Jake Duke
Entertainment Sponsor
Temecula Valley Custom Pools
DJ & Master of Ceremonies Sponsor
Sure Shot Entertainment
Marketing Sponsor
Watermark Associates
There is a sponsorship for every budget. Sponsors receive a variety of benefits, and can include a V.I.P. Experience. For information on how you can sponsor or donate, please contact Michael Hoover a 760.419.5154 or by email at michaelphoover@aol.com.
This event sells out every year so purchase your tickets today at www.rotarytasteoftheworld.com. The Rotary Club of Temecula meets every Wednesday, at noon, at Claim Jumper. Please visit and join us for lunch.