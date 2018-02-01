For almost a decade, ‘‘Taste of the World’’ has showcased Temecula’s own amazing restaurants and chefs. Presented by the Rotary Club of Temecula, ‘‘‘Taste of the World’’’ is an evening of great food, world-class entertainment and live auction excitement!

Join us this year on Friday, March 23, at Pechanga’s new Grand Resort Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 at this four-diamond destination, truly one of the jewels of the Temecula Valley. Pechanga is the Presenting Sponsor for the evening, and with the new luxury features of the Grand Resort, makes the perfect home for this not-to-be missed event.

The Rotary Club of Temecula, with over 100 members strong, has grown to be one of the most effective service providers, both to the local community and across the globe. Chartered in 1975, the Club is made up of business people, community leaders and people looking to make Temecula and the world a better place. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with this diverse group of wonderful people serving others over self. The ‘Taste of the World’ event serves as our annual fundraiser, allowing the club to provide over $100,000 in local literacy, military, homeless, senior, youth and disadvantaged avenues of service and support.

The stars of ‘Taste of the World’ are our own Temecula eateries, wineries and brew houses. Their generous support is the key to this event. Featured this year are:

Baily’s Old Town Temecula

Pechanga Resort

Smokey Mountain Catering

Shamrock Irish Pub & Eatery

The Bank Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Provecho Grill

Burgers & Beer

New Life Culinary Creations

Cork Fire Kitchen at Temecula Creek Inn

Rustico

The Mill

Claim Jumper

DaCoconut Café

8bit Brewing Company & Restaurant

Baily Vineyard & Winery

Wilson Creek Winery

Europa Village Winery

Fazeli Wine Cellars

Ballast Point Brewery

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Espresso Chauffer

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

There are only a few spaces left, so If you are interested in showcasing your culinary, winemaking, craft brewing or spirit distilling talent, please contact Jami Fencel at (813) 727-4314 or by email at jamifencel@gmail.com.

In addition to the great food and spirits, ‘Taste of the World’ is pleased to announce the featured entertainment as the one and only, world-renowned Alley Cats. They have opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers and have appeared on numerous television shows. The Alley Cats have had the special honor of entertaining US military troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have performed at The White House. This is their only Temecula appearance.

Sure Shot Entertainment, a local Temecula favorite, will be our featured DJ and Masters of Ceremonies.

‘Taste of the World’ would not be possible without our sponsors. Thank you to:

Presenting Sponsor

Pechanga Casino and Resort

V.I.P. Experience Sponsor

Langdon Floorcovering

World Sponsor

Pacific Western Bank

Jami and Michael Fencel

Farmers Insurance – Craig Davis

Bank of the West

Bill LaForge

Merrill Lynch

Stifel Financial & Associa Equity Management

Hemisphere Sponsor

Dubots Capital Management

Continent Sponsor

Napa Auto & Truck Parts

Country Sponsor

Riptide Systems

Winter Advertising Agency

Yamashita Karate

Home Smart Alisa Morrison

Esther N. Phahla, C.P.A.

Allstars Insurance

Lieberg, Oberhansley, Strohmeyer & Garn

Gosch Ford

Securitas Security Services, USA, Inc.

Advertising Sponsor

The Valley Business Journal

Furniture & Décor Rental Sponsor

Jake Duke

Entertainment Sponsor

Temecula Valley Custom Pools

DJ & Master of Ceremonies Sponsor

Sure Shot Entertainment

Marketing Sponsor

Watermark Associates

There is a sponsorship for every budget. Sponsors receive a variety of benefits, and can include a V.I.P. Experience. For information on how you can sponsor or donate, please contact Michael Hoover a 760.419.5154 or by email at michaelphoover@aol.com.