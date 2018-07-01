JDS Creative Academy Hails New Show Launch

JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) heads into its fifth year since inception and the Temecula-based nonprofit is busier than ever with innovative programs that impact the arts, education, and jobs training in the Temecula Valley and throughout the Riverside County region. Small Nonprofit Makes a Big Impact on Riverside County.

JDSCA has partnered with Mt. San Jacinto College to create their state approved video-production apprentice program which launched February 2018. This program is the first-ever apprenticeship program for MSJC and has led the way for others to follow. The goal of JDSCA’s apprenticeship program is to provide hands-on video production training for students emerging onto the workforce in a high-tech industry. JDSCA currently employs three MSJC apprentices with plans to hire six more by the end of 2018.

In May, 2018, JDSCA became the area’s only full-service job training vendor for Inland Regional Center. This unique job training program offers hands-on video production, post production and broadcast job-training skills to adults with developmental disabilities. JDSCA also works with the Department of Rehabilitation vendors to provide paid entry-level job skills internships.

Another first-ever is the unique collaboration JDS Creative Academy designed, which brings together the professional expertise of JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. and JDSCA’s two job training programs, to produce the news feature program Spectrum of Innovation: Riverside County News and Information. The program provides relevant news and information to the region, as well as career advancement in the digital high tech industry, and job training skills for the overlooked, developmentally disabled population.

JDSCA’s goal is for their news show to become a go-to source of information for Riverside County residents. Both the MSJC apprentices and the Inland Regional Center’s clients work on Spectrum of Innovation out of the Temecula-based 7,000 square foot facility, JDS Studios. This regular community news feature program will be live-streamed at spectrumofinnovation.org late Summer 2018.

In addition, JDSCA collaborates with the Temecula and Murrieta School Districts and their K-12 student population. JDSCA’s signature three-day event, Digifest Temecula, in partnership with the City of Temecula provided students, teachers, and industry professionals the opportunity to interact with high level industry professionals and renowned guest speakers from the digital-media field. Also, in celebration of Riverside County’s Innovation Month, during Digifest’s awards banquet the City of Temecula presented a special Innovator of the Year award to Vinduino, a wine grower’s water saving project. Plans for Digifest 2019 are already underway. For more information go to www.DigifestTemecula.org .

In January, 2018, JDSCA hosted their 7th Artist Experience event which featured an open mic talent show and a fine art exhibition. Over 20 artists presented their work and the money raised went towards JDSCA’s At-Risk Youth Scholarship Fund. The next Artist Experience will be held in January, 2019 and JDSCA is currently in talks with the Murrieta Arts Council to make this a collaborative regional event.

“When we founded JDSCA, our mission was – and still is – to inspire, educate and enhance education and training in the visual, performing and digital arts,” said JDSCA Founder, Diane Strand. “We could only dream that our nonprofit would have an impact in our area – but I’m thrilled that these dreams are coming to fruition. The fact that our nonprofit’s visual, performing and digital arts programs are truly benefitting job growth, economic development, foster youth, young adults with autism, the artist community and the region as a whole with news and information, makes all of us very proud.”

Over the summer of 2018 JDSCA has two creative and educational summer camp programs; Session 1: June 18 – 29, Backstage Production & Improv Script to Stage and Session 2: July 30 – Aug. 10, Fashion Design. JDS Creative Academy’s Fall classes begin the week of August 27th, Musical Theater, Backstage Production, Fashion Design, and our annual Haunted House will be back in Production late September 2018 Design, Build and Haunt – the community is welcome the weekend of October 26 & 27th.

For more information on JDSCA go to www.jdscreativeacademy.org, contact via email info@jdsca.org, or phone 951 296-6715.