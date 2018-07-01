New Generations Rotary Club Hosts 9th Annual Beer Pong Tournament

Temecula Valley New Generations Rotary Club is excited to announce its 9th Annual Beer Pong Tournament which will take place Saturday, August 11th at Franklin’s Cove at 1pm. For the past eight years, the New Gen Beer Pong event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local and international charities. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit service projects both within the community and abroad. Tournament registration is open, but space is limited and currently accepting 32 teams with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams.

Check-in for the tournament will begin at 12pm. Price to enter the beer pong tournament is $50 per team of two. Franklin’s Cove will be offering happy hour pricing on appetizers and drinks throughout the entire event.

Temecula Valley New Generations Rotary Club would like to thank its Platinum Sponsor, Nano Banc. Sponsorships are still available. Gold sponsorships are $300, Table sponsorships are $200 with a team or $150 without a team and will include signage at a beer bong table. Ball sponsorships are available for $50. The sponsor at this level may provide balls with their logo at their own cost. For sponsorship information please contact Crystal Young crystalyoung.rotary@gmail.com.

The Rotary Club of Temecula Valley – New Generation is the newest addition of Rotary in the Temecula area and meets every Thursday at TGI Fridays located at 40830 Winchester Road in Temecula at 1pm. This is not your daddy’s Rotary club. The New Generations Rotary Club has lower monthly dues, focuses on more hands-on service projects, and has a more lenient attendance policy while encouraging members to visit other traditional Rotary clubs and district events.

For more information or to register a beer pong team, please visit www.tvnewgenrotary.com or https://www.facebook.com/TemeculaValley New Generations Rotary Club. Space is limited so register today!