JDS Creative Academy Launches a News & Information Program

JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) is proud to announce the launch of A Spectrum of Innovation, Riverside County News and Information (SOI). SOI will focus on providing the region with timely and relevant news and information coverage for Riverside County.

“We are looking to give our 2.4 million residents something ‘closer to home’ when it comes to news and information for the region said JDSCA Founder and Program Executive Producer, Diane Strand. “The mainstream news we see tends to focus on information outside our county like Los Angeles and San Diego and/or only city specific information. Our goal is to bring together our region and become a go-to source for local Riverside County news and information about its residents, it’s community events, it’s businesses, and its weather and traffic.”

The program will be delivered via livestream on SpectrumofInnovation.org, JDSTV.com, YouTube, and other social media outlets. JDSCA is also working with the cities in county to distribute through their media outlets, in addition to outlets through their education partners.

JDS Creative Academy has brought together a unique crew collaboration of industry professionals, apprentices from Mt. San Jacinto College and participants in a video production job training program from Inland Regional Center This first of its kind production provides news and information to the region, career pathway advancement for the digital high-tech industry, and job training skills and placement for a population that gets overlooked.

“The mission of A Spectrum of Innovation is to provide the good-to-know and need-to-know news and information to the Riverside County community. We want our show to be entertaining, engaging, and to become appointment TV where the region logs on weekly to be in the know,” said Strand. The program is scheduled to premiere September 20, 2018 streaming live at 1PM then available on Demand.

JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA), is a nonprofit 501c3 organization in Temecula, servicing the entire Temecula Valley and surrounding regions with a mission to inspire, educate, and enhance achievement in workforce development by providing job skills and hands-on training in the visual, performing and digital arts. JDSCA works with foster and at-risk youth, autistic young adults, and mainstream populations, creating cross-collaborative enrichment workforce training and a creative environment.