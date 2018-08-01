The City of Temecula Proudly Presents Sundays in the Square

Soak up the last few days of summer with Sundays in the Square on August 5 and 12, 2018, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm located at the Civic Center Quad (41000 Main Street) in Old Town Temecula.

Invite your family, neighbors, and friends to this new free event featuring live music, food vendor, and outdoor activities. Please remember to bring your own chairs and blankets to these events proudly presented by the City of Temecula’s Community Services Department.

Sundays in the Square Entertainment Schedule:

August 5th – Crimson Crow (modern rock)

August 12th – Frienz Band (jazz / R&B)

For more information, please contact the Community Services Department at (951) 694-6480.