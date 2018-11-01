The 10th annual Murrieta Field of Honor, set amongst a spectacular sight — 2,018 full-sized American flags –will rise in Murrieta’s Town Square Park on November 10 and fly through the 17th.

The Field recognizes heroes –those who served or are serving in the United States armed forces, law enforcement, fire and other first responder posts, plus personal heroes. In addition to the 2,018 flags available for dedication to personal heroes, the Field features sections for Medal of Honor recipients, Local Heroes (those who have given their lives for this country since 2003), historical flags, state flags and a patriotic chalk walk.

The Field of Honor is presented as a community service by the Rotary Club of Murrieta in partnership with the City of Murrieta. Most Town Square Park events and the display are free and open to all. “Everyone has the opportunity to honor a veteran, those currently serving, loved ones or personal heroes by flying a flag in the Field of Honor,” said Bob Bryant, co-chairman of the Rotary Club’s Field of Honor organizing committee. “Each purchased flag will be tagged with the name and rank, service or other designation. At the end of the week, flags may be picked up by those who purchase them.”

Each American flag is three by five feet on an eight-foot pole and can be purchased for $35. They can be purchased on the Field of Honor website, www.murrietafieldofhonor.com, from nonprofit affiliates or by going to the Field of Honor during the week it is on display. Flag purchasers can pick up their flags after the closing ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 17, and on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Net proceeds from the 2014 Field of Honor will benefit the “Murrieta Through Time” history walk, the City’s Veterans’ Memorial, both at Town Square Park, and other community projects funded by the Rotary Club of Murrieta Foundation. Nonprofit groups affiliated with the Field of Honor to sell flags will receive $10 for each flag sold.

Furthering the Field of Honor’s educational benefits, all Murrieta Valley Unified School District fifth grade classes plus some classes from Lake Elsinore and Temecula schools will visit the Field during the week of Nov. 12, hear explanations about the displays and complete class assignments.

Events during the week include:

Sat. Nov. 10

9:45 a.m. – Opening ceremonies honor first responders.

9-5 – Chalk artists develop patriotic images

10-2 – Military Family Resource Expo & Paul Mitchell School Temecula Cut-a-Thon

11 a.m. – Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

Sun. Nov. 11

1-3 p.m. City of Murrieta Veterans Day Parade, Concluding in the Park

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Veterans Art in the Park

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Chalk artists developing patriotic images

Mon. Nov. 12 – Noon, Rotary Veterans Luncheon (by invitation)

Tues. Nov 13 – 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Student field trips.

Wed. Nov. 14 – 6 p.m. Candlelight Ceremony features choirs from the Murrieta middle schools and a reading of “Letters from War” by local artists.

Thurs. Nov. 15 – 5 p.m. Boy Scouts conduct Final Salute

Sat. Nov. 17 – 9-5 p.m. Flag Pick-ups

6 p.m. Patriots Ball, $75 per person

Sun. Nov. 18 – 9 – noon, Flag Pick-ups

The Rotary Club of Murrieta was chartered on April 28, 1992. The club is involved in many international and community projects.” Club meetings are held Mondays (excepting holidays) at noon at Richie’s Diner, 40651 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, in Murrieta. For information regarding the club or membership visit www.murrietarotary.org.