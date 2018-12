December Events for Thornton Winery

by TVBJ

Monday, December 24th

“CHRISTMAS EVE” – CAFÉ CHAMPAGNE

Hours: Open 11:00 am- 7:00 pm

Special Menu for the Day

Reservations required: Call (951) 699-0099

Tuesday, December 25th

“CHRISTMAS DAY”- CAFÉ CHAMPAGNE

Hours: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

“Special Menu”

Cost: $59.95 plus tax & gratuity – Adults

$19.95 plus tax & gratuity – Children 12 & Under (5 & Under-FREE)

Reservations required: Call (951) 699-0099

Monday, December 31st

“NEW YEARS EVE” – CAFÉ CHAMPAGNE

Hours: Open 11:00 am- 8:30 pm

Special Menu for the Day

Reservations required: Call (951) 699-0099

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!