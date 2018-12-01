JDS Creative Academy Presents 3rd Annual DIGIFESTTM APRIL 12th, 13th, 14th in 2019

JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) is excited to announce their third annual DIGIFESTTM 2019 to take place April 12th –14th at JDS Studios, 28069 Diaz Rd in Temecula, as well as at other key locations in Temecula.

This festival features all things digital including film, video, animation, music, games, photography, graphics and comics. Any media, which is designed digitally or enhanced digitally, is qualified for the event and competition. Students are especially encouraged to submit their work. Entrant categories begin at age twelve years old and go through adult, with student, amateur and professional categories. Fees are nominal, and the final entry deadline is March 15th. The coveted “Digi” Awards will be presented at the awards dinner held on April 14th at Temecula City Hall Conference Center.

Digifest 2018’s Digi winner Johnny Legnard, whose team won the Digi for best narrative film, has parlayed the honor into furthering his career. Legnard joined JDSCA’s apprenticeship program in August and is currently the host of their online streaming show, Spectrum of Innovation, a regularly-distributed feature-style newscast for Riverside County. Also, at Digifest 2018, the City of Temecula recognized Reinier van der Lee, CEO of Vinduino, LLC as the Innovator of the Year, for the company’s affordable water-saving technology serving agricultural communities. Van der Lee was recently one of the featured speakers at TEDx Temecula.

Digifest 2019 will feature renowned guest speakers from the digital media field and create thought-provoking special presentations and workshops that will take place throughout the weekend, along with screenings, digital exhibits, and expo vendors.

Digifest is sponsored by generous businesses and community members. JDS Creative Academy is still offering sponsorship opportunities and all donations are 100% tax deductible.

Interested sponsors, speakers, and entrants can contact JDSCA via digifesttemecula.org or call

(951) 296-6715. Entry forms are available online.