‘The Little Shop of Horns’ Celebrating 20 Years

Kenneth Rice has been the owner, operator, and repair man of “The Little Shop of Horns” in Temecula Ca. for 20 plus years. Although it began as a “Horn Shop” it now offers all musical instruments.

He apprenticed his skills under the leadership of Manny Gavrilov at the Horn Connection in Hollywood Calif. where Kenneth was privileged to work on horns of the greats such as Boney James, Warren Hill, Euge Groove, Lenny Kravitz, Melvin Jackson (B.B. Kings sax player) Benny Golson, Charles McPherson, Don Menza, Jimmy Roberts (Rod Stewarts Sax player) to name just a few. Needless to say, the repairs had to be beyond perfect. And still are in Kens Shop.

“The Little Shop of Horns” like so many other Inland Empire small businesses is currently fighting the battle of larger chain music stores. However, what they do not offer is GUARANTEED repairs, sales, rentals & consignments, including three beautiful pianos. Beside himself His teachers are music professional and “The best of the best”

Kenneth is very proud of his past students who have gone on to be music professors, professional entertainers, and now some of their children are currently taking lessons from “Mr. Kenny”

Kenneth has been playing and singing since the age of 14 which is evident in his live performances both local and overseas. His days are his shop and his evenings are entertaining. We invite you to see his site at kenricemusic.com