Enjoy a literary evening with Gordon Lee Johnson as he reads from his new book Bird Songs Don’t Lie. Gordon has been writing about the Temecula Valley for nearly 40 years and is a former columnist and feature writer at The Press- Enterprise, as well as the former editor of The Californian.

Bird Songs Don’t Lie: An Evening with Gordon Lee Johnson takes place on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road).

The new book is a collection of local and homespun columns, original essays, and short stories that defy local history as we know it. Don’t miss the chance to reconnect with old friends or the opportunity to discover new ones.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is open to adults 18 years and older. Space is limited and carpooling is encouraged. For additional information, please call (951) 693-8900.