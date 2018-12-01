‘Gift in a Jar: Holiday Cookie Mix’ on Monday, December 10th at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

Give the gift of cookies this holiday season! Put together something yummy at the teen program Gift in a Jar: Holiday Cookie Mix on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library at 30600 Pauba Road.

Participants will layer dry ingredients into a jar, decorate the container, and attach baking instructions while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies. Don’t miss this chance to check one gift off your list!

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is for Grades 7-12, and limited to 30 participants. Advanced registration begins two weeks prior to scheduled programs and events. Please register at the library reception desk or by calling (951) 693-8900.