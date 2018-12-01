Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country Hotel Announces Toys for Tots Collection

For the tenth year, Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country is partnering with Toys for Tots. Community members are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the hotel to donate.

Showcasing its commitment to the Temecula Valley community, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country announced today it is an official collection site for this holiday season’s Toys for Tots drive to collect toys to distribute to children in need.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country hotel is participating along with all hotels owned and operated by Windsor Capital Group (WCG Hotels). In the tenth year of partnering with Toys for Tots, Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country is proud to offer a Donate Toys for Tots rate. Guests can book the special offer through January 5th, to receive a rate that includes a personal $5 donation per stay. The hotel will then match with a $5 donation for a total contribution of $10 dollars. Additionally, the hotel is collecting spare change, new unwrapped toys, purchasing bicycles that guests can donate and promoting Train Cutout $1 donations as well.

“We are very excited to partner with Toys for Tots for the tenth year in a row,” stated Victor Morgenroth, General Manager. “Our special accommodations package, along with the toy drop off stations at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country will provide the hotel staff, guests, and surrounding neighbors a great opportunity to contribute to a charity that makes a tangible difference in our community during a time of year where financial hardships are felt most by children during the holiday season.”

“WCG Hotels is helping Toys for Tots deliver the magic of Christmas to less fortunate children who otherwise might have been forgotten.” said retired Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Toys for Tots, a non-profit public charity founded in 1947 by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, is dedicated to delivering new toys to less fortunate children in the community during the holiday season. Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country is proud to partake in such a tradition and invites all guests and community members to join with them.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country hotel will be collecting toys until December 17th. The hotel encourages everyone who is able to come in and donate an unwrapped, new toy or bike. For more information, including a list of all 10 WCG Hotels participating in the annual drive, visit www.WCGHotels.com/toysfortots