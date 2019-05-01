Applications Available Online Now for the City of Temecula’s 4th of July Extravaganza

The City of Temecula will host the Annual 4th of July Extravaganza on Thursday, July 4th beginning with the Star-Spangled 4th of July Parade in Old Town Temecula and ending with Festivities & Fireworks Show at the Ronald Reagan Sports Park (30875 Rancho Vista Road). Temecula’s Community Services Department is currently accepting parade entry forms, as well as, food vendor applications for the festivities at the Ronald Reagan Sports Park.

Please visit TemeculaCA.gov/4thofJuly to download the parade entry form. The deadline to enter is Friday, May 31st for a maximum number of 70 parade entries. Acceptance notifications will be emailed Monday, June 3rd.

For food vendors and other vendors selling 4th of July related items, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/vendors to complete the application for vending at the sports park. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and acceptance notifications will be emailed Monday, May 6, 2019.

Please visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480 for more information.