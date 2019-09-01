Temecula Valley Museum Showcases Local Artists Past and Present with ‘The Painters of the Valley’ Opened on Friday, August 23rd

The Temecula Valley Museum is delighted to showcase the talent of local artists with featured exhibitions and is excited to announce the upcoming exhibit, The Painters of the Valley. This new exhibit opens on Friday, August 23, 2019 and will remain on display until November 10, 2019. The Temecula Valley Museum (28314 Mercedes Street) is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In celebration of the upcoming City of Temecula’s 30th Anniversary and the Temecula Valley Museum’s 20th Anniversary, this exhibit will highlight the beauty of the city while featuring local artists, past and present. Featured artists include Ralph Love, Laverne Parker, Roy Morrissey, Jack Ragland, and Barbara Nelson.

Celebrate the grand opening of this exhibit and be the first to see this unique collection featuring paintings of the Temecula Valley. Enjoy refreshments and live music at the free artist reception on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:30pm. These are just a few more of the many reasons why we all LOVE Temecula.

Please call (951) 694-6450 to RSVP for this event or for more information.