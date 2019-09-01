SoCal’s Rising Stars Charity Hosts Annual Singing Competition Finals at Pechanga

Southern California’s Most Musically Talented Youth – SoCal’s Rising Stars’ stars have been chosen and are aiming to reach new heights in the charity organization’s annual competition. In the Pechanga Theater on Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m., musically talented competitors ages 10 to 18 will take the stage to sing and perform songs from legendary “artists who we have lost.” The theme for this year’s 17 finalists is “Remembering Legends,” with Rising Stars’ own band, The Jillian Calkins Band, to perform alongside them. There will also be a special performance by one or more of Rising Stars guest judges. Open to the public and on sale now, tickets start at $10 ages 10 and under and $20 11 and older. They can be purchased online at pechanga.com/entertain or socalrisingstars.com.

SoCal’s Rising Stars (formerly Boys & Girls Club Idol) is presented by The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County and the Rotary Club of Old Town Temecula, both non-profit organizations based in Southern California that holds performance competitions to empower artistically talented youth. The proceeds from the Rising Stars event will benefit the children and families served by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County.

The finalists performing at Pechanga will be televised in Southern California on PBS / KLCS and the Inland Empire on PBS / KVCR. Rising Stars also holds a Vote for your Favorite contest where the winning finalist is able to win a prize package valued at approximately $500. Friends, family and guests are invited to vote at the finals show and online at socalrisingstars.com for a value of $1 per one vote.

The competition will be split into three age divisions: 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18. Each division is filled to the brim with brilliant voices sure to enliven your night. Dream big with the finalists as the competition heats up and as they sing their way to the top. Attendees may just see the next top music talent to make it big in the industry.

