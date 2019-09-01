The Arts Provide Leadership Skills and Self Confidence

Creativity Alleviates Stress…Builds Better Attitudes

According to an article by the American Musical Theater Academy (AMTA), the Performing Arts are critical to a successful society. Without the Arts, a society becomes “…dull and stagnant…a social group without any creativity is likely to be repressive and tyrannical rather than a force for good.” JDS Studios is a massive force for good in the Inland Empire.

JDS Studio is a place of creativity, passion and training. The owners of JDS Video & Media Productions, Diane and Scott Strand, started a Drama Club program in the Temecula Unified School District in 2010. There was such a huge response that they decided to create an Actors Studio for all ages to learn the creative technique and craft of acting, which is known as JDS Actors Studio.

The Strands felt that the Temecula Valley area would benefit from advanced education in Visual, Performing and Digital Arts. To that end, they created the non-profit JDS Creative Academy and recruited a group of talented industry professionals and business stakeholders to make up the Board of Directors, staff and mentors with the same belief that an education not enhanced by the arts is just empty knowledge without passion.

The programs offered at the studio provide opportunities for career pathways in the arts. They teach lifelong skills that build self-confidence, enhance written and verbal communication, increase public speaking abilities, strengthen reading and develop a love of literature. JDS Creative Academy offers musical theater, acting, backstage production and stagecraft classes where students are able to have hands-on experience in live performances and productions.

The AMTA believes, “…that theatre and other performing arts can teach people how to express themselves effectively and can also be a tool through which people with disabilities can communicate.” JDS Creative Academy puts this in action working with students in both the mainstream and developmentally disability populations. Their mission is brought to life through their diverse creative training programs that include a California state approved apprenticeship program, as well as a video production job-training program for consumers with developmental disabilities and autism.

JDS Studio is also known for great fundraisers, events, plays and productions. From artist experience events to their three-day DigiFest™ Temecula Conference and Film Festival, along with Spring & Winter plays, a Summer Camp a Haunted Studio, and the TV Show Spectrum of Innovation, JDS Creative Academy has a program, class, training or activity for you!

This fall, JDS Studio hosts one of the Valley’s biggest haunted events…turning their Studio into a spooky experience for all ages! JDS Creative Academy’s thrills and chills fundraiser helps support their scholarship fund for at-risk and foster youth as well as those with financial hardship who need assistance with any enrollment fees for their visual & performing arts classes, plays, events or festivals. For the month of October, join others in a four-week workshop taught by industry professionals. You will learn set and costume design, special EFX makeup, and how to create haunting characters for those who dare to trespass and enter the weekend of October 25th & 26th!

For more details on the Haunted Studio, JDS Creative Academy, or any program at JDS Studios visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org, and/or www.JDSStudio.live or call 951-296-6715.

AMTA article referenced can be found: https://theamta.com/gb/3-reasons-performing-arts-important-society