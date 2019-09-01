Thornton September Friday Night Music

FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC:
When: Friday, September 13th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “KILLER DUELING PIANOS”
Cost: $15 Cover fee
When: Friday, September 20th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “THE CHEEZ WHIZ BAND”
Cost: NO COVER CHARGE
When: Friday, September 27th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE”
Cost: General Admission – $15 in advance. $20 at the door. VIP $30
Must order tickets on our website: www.thorntonwine.com
Dinner tables available. Call (951) 699-0099 to make table reservations.
*All guests at table must order dinner!