Thornton Winery Friday Concerts

FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC:
When: Friday, October 4th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “RUBEN V & LATIN SOUNDS”
Cost: NO COVER CHARGE
Dinner tables available. Call (951) 699-0099 to make reservations.
*All guests at table must order dinner!
FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC:
When: Friday, October 11th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “B.I.G. ”
Cost: $15 General Admission – in advance. $20 at the door.
Dinner tables available. Call (951) 699-0099 to make reservations.
Must order tickets on our website: www.thorntonwine.com
*All guests at table must order dinner!
FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC:
When: Friday, October 18th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “DJ OPEN MIC NIGHT”
Cost: NO COVER CHARGE
Dinner tables available. Call (951) 699-0099 to make reservations.
*All guests at table must order dinner!
FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC:
When: Friday, October 25th
Time: 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Band: “BON JOVI TRIBUTE”
Cost: General Admission – $25 in advance. $30 at the door.
VIP $40 – First six rows. No food service!
Must order tickets on our website: www.thorntonwine.com
Dinner tables available. Call (951) 699-0099 to make reservations.
*All guests at table must order dinner!