Michelle’s Place Annual Spring Fling to Take Place at Center

Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center is planning for their biggest event of the year, the annual spring fling. Last year, the organization raised over $2 million dollars to purchase their forever home. The center is now open to all cancers, which sparked a community to come together to support the valuable resources the center provides.

The idea to host the spring fling at Michelle’s Place came to Kim Gerrish, Executive Director, when she was giving a tour of the facility. “Walking through the center, you see the vision. You get to feel the impact it’s going to have on cancer patients”, said Gerrish. “I think that it’s important to share this amazing resource with our community, which is why it is the perfect location to host our spring fling”. The Havana Nights themed event will take place on Saturday, May 2nd from 6:00- 10:00 PM. There will be a special cocktail reception for Wings of Hope members starting at 5:00 PM.

For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit www.michellesplace.com/events or call Jennifer at (951) 699-5455.