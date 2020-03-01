Temecula Presents the Carnival of Music performed by the Temecula Valley Symphony

Bring your family and experience the Carnival of Music, a free, outdoor concert performed by the 60-piece Temecula Valley Symphony conducted by Music Director, John Mario, and Associate Conductor, Dr. Zun-Hin Woo, on Sunday, March 15th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Temecula’s Community Recreation Center (CRC) Outdoor Amphitheater (30875 Rancho Vista Road).

A Musical Instrument Petting Zoo will follow the concert program providing young people with an opportunity to try out some of the instruments and become more familiar with their various sounds. City of Temecula Mayor James (Stew) Stewart proclaimed, “This is going to be the year of Temecula FUN! Our Community Services Department does amazing things in this City, so I encourage you to go and have some Temecula FUN out there with your family and friends!”

Carnival of Music will feature music selections from The Wizard of Oz; Lord of the Rings (The Fellowship of the Ring); Fiddler on the Roof; and Highlights from Wicked. Kate Prestia-Schaub and Kara Brennan-Wuchner will perform the first movement of the Bach Double Violin Concerto on flutes. The trombone section will lead the rousing 76 Trombones and the trumpet section will be featured on the world’s best-known trumpet trio, Bugler’s Holiday, by Leroy Anderson. Listen for the bold sounds of the timpani and cymbals in Les Toreadors from Carmen Suite No. 1. As an introduction to classical music and some of the world’s most famous composers, Maestro John Mario will introduce the audience to Rossini’s Semiramide Overture, and the first movements of Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.

Temecula City Council Member and Temecula Community Services District President, Zak Schwank said, “The City of Temecula is committed to providing our community with free events such as these engaging and educational, classical music concerts to provide hands on access to the arts. The Musical Instrument Petting Zoo is a great opportunity to see, touch, and hear symphonic instruments up close and inspire the next generation of artists and musicians.” Temecula Valley Symphony Managing and Artistic Director, Alana Joos explains,“Variety is key to our successful performances. I sum up our concerts as Symphonic Music with a New Twist!”

Bring the kids, family, friends, lawn chairs, and blankets to enjoy this Sunday afternoon of a free musical introduction to orchestral instruments and expect to have some Temecula Fun!