The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival May 29-31, 2020 VIP Tickets are on Sale before the Basic Campsite Sales open 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 3rd

Currently, a small selection of full hook-up sites are available with the Sunrise Exclusive Festival Experience package. This is the best of the best, with the cabana club passes at the main stage for all three days of the event. A unique VIP experience is included in cabana club passes with reserved seats front and center during all concerts, a catered meal, three beverages per day, and a shady and cool place to relax with private VIP restrooms.

Balloon Sunrise Brunch for two can be either Saturday or Sunday and includes two reserved hot air balloon tethered rides before scrumptious breakfast brunch with three mimosas in the cabana club.

The Balloon Sunrise Brunch ticket can also be purchased separately. It includes admission to the Festival, brunch with three mimosas and a tethered ride. Cost is $99 on Saturday and $89 on Sunday and the tethered rides are only offered before 8:30 a.m., weather permitting.

Campsites to the Festival sellout each year within two hours of the 8 a.m. start time. This year’s Festival March Madness is Tuesday, March 3rd online at tvbwf.com. Prices range from $350 for dry camping to $575 for a full hook-up.

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival returns to Lake Skinner May 29-31, 2020. Located north of San Diego County, California, the Festival has celebrated Southern California Wine Country’s beauty and assets for over 36 years. All tickets are available at www.tvbwf.com or call (951) 676-6713.