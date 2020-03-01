Chamber Staff Member, Kimberly Niebla Graduates from Professional Development Program

Kimberly Niebla, Business Relations Coordinator at the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce, was among the 29 chamber executives and staff to graduate last Friday from Academy, a professional development program presented by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.).

Started in 2003, Academy is a three-day (three-year) high quality summer program on chamber management “essentials” geared for today’s chamber executives and professional staff. It has become the leading training program totally devoted to chamber professional in the West.

“We congratulate all of the graduates and their chambers for having the vision to invest in professional development,” said W.A.C.E. President Dave Kilby.

During the three-year Academy program, graduates participated in 18 three-hour classes and must successfully complete additional independent study outside of the classroom.

W.A.C.E is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals designed to promote and enhance professional development. With approximately 855 members from eighteen Western states and Canada, W.A.C.E. is the largest state or regional association of chamber of commerce executives in the United States.