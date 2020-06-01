Virtual Summer Stay Camp Hosted by the City of Temecula

Summer Day Camp program goes virtual. Welcome to Temecula’s Summer Stay Camp! This is not just another sit-and-watch program. Campers will have face-to-face interactions with familiar staff and fellow campers during virtual activities, games, and crafts.

All necessary supplies and materials will be shipped to participants’ homes prior to sessions beginning. Parents will simply log campers onto a device using unique Zoom links, hand their camper the Stay Camp supply box, and camp staff will take care of the rest!

We have maximized interaction for campers and minimized the work for parents. While this program does not replace childcare, it will offer unique experiences for children to socialize and keep busy for a few hours each weekday.

Temecula Community Services President and City Council Member Zak Schwank commented, “We know many students in our community have missed out on interactivity and engagement over the past few months since implementing distance learning. Temecula’s Community Services Department is dedicated to engaging with our youth through the upcoming summer months by offering fun and enriching activities to keep them active, productive, and entertained.”

The Summer Stay Camp program is for children (ages 6 to 9) and will take place Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Pre-registration is required and a two-week session costs $60 per child. For more information and to register, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/TCSD.