Temecula Chilled Celebrates the Holiday Season with Holiday Lights, Outdoor Dining, Shopping, and a Message of Peace

Special stay packages are available for a Southern California holiday escape

Southern Californians are invited to find their peace in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country with open spaces, outdoor tastings, dining al fresco, and safe accommodations. Temecula Chilled features three distinct neighborhoods, Wine Country, Old Town and Pechanga Resort Casino; each celebrating their holiday traditions in a unique way.

Visitors are invited to stay the night (or two) to really take in the holiday spirit. Some top things to do this holiday season are shopping Old Town Temecula among the festive lights and decor, dining al fresco, and outdoor recreation like hiking, horseback riding, golfing, and hot air ballooning. Check out Winter Must-Dos for holiday and winter inspiration. Travelers can book a holiday package to get the most out of their stay.

Holiday Décor – Old Town Temecula and Temecula Valley Wine Country will compete in a local decorating contest and visitors are invited to view the beautiful lights and décor as they spread their holiday cheer.

Temecula residents also compete in a community holiday lights decorating contest. A map to the decorated homes will be available online December 8.

Dining – Many restaurants will serve Temecula Chilled menu items from drinks to entrees to desserts. Some of the special items are Rolled Blueberry Coconut French Toast at 1909, Dolce Inverno! cocktail at Bottega Italia, Fruitcake Flip cocktail at Apparition Room, Spiced Snowball cocktail and Frosty Winter Tart at Avensole Winery Restaurant, Blueberry Cheesecake at Baily’s Old Town, Brandy Alexander at Crush & Brew’s Thompson & Twain, Peppermint Grinch Shake at Mad Madeline’s Grill, Desert Bloom cocktail at Small Barn, Cran-Spiced Martini and Strawberry-Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Blueberry Compote at Vineyard Rose at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa, Twist on a Shrimp Cocktail and Blackberry Bramble at Cork|Fire Kitch at Temecula Creek Inn, Jack Frost Unicorn Milk at Toast, and Pistachio Egg Nog Sundae at Creekside Grille at Wilson Creek Winery. Find all the Chilled drinks, eats, and treats at TemeculaChilled.com.

In addition to Chilled menu items, several attractions will host holiday events. Europa Village will be a European winter wonderland with shimmering lights and garland hung. They will play The Grinch under the stars, display a handmade gingerbread village, and a marketplace will be available for holiday shopping. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners from Chefs Hany Ali and Luis Sandoval will be available at Bolero Restaurante.

Temecula Valley Wine Country – Wilson Creek Winery is doing a Winter Wonderland for the holidays. The property will be decorated and they will be open until 8:00 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They will be serving holiday items on their menu with hot wassail and hot chocolate served at the Courtyard Bar and Grille.

Jingle Bell Sleigh Rides will usher guests through more than 100,000 twinkling lights and holiday décor. Bundle up for a 25-minute private horse-drawn sleigh ride in Temecula Valley Wine Country with Temecula Carriage Company.

Horse drawn carriage rides transport families to Santa’s Wine Country Workshop for a socially distanced visit with Santa in his gingerbread house. Reservations are required.

Peltzer Winery’s outdoor ice rink is open through January 10. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners will be available for outdoor dining at The Vineyard Rose at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa. Special menu options will be available.

Old Town Temecula – “Find Your Peace” is a Visit Temecula Valley theme this winter as the region invites its neighbors to take in the outdoor spaces and spread out under the open skies. Themed 8-foot wide by 10-foot high murals painted by local artists and enlarged to hang from buildings in Old Town Temecula will be on display through the month of December to help inspire peace and visitors can use them as photo opportunity backdrops.

Old Town Temecula’s annual Grape Drop will be virtual this year. Viewing will be on Facebook @TemeculaParkandRec. There will be a concert at 7:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m with the Grape Drop at 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

Vail Headquarters – Temecula Chilled at the historic Vail Headquarters will be celebrated on December 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be photo ops, holiday décor, an outdoor movie showing, and an outdoor marketplace.

Pechanga Resort Casino – For those staying at a vacation rental or hotel and don’t want to dine out, bring the feast to you from Pechanga. They are offering a bone-in prime rib Christmas dinner for curbside pick up. The last day to order is December 17. Hotel rooms are not currently offered, however, the public is invited to see the beautiful holiday decorations, dine at one of their many restaurants, and play for a chance to win some holiday spending cash.

Holiday Stay Packages – Nutcracker Suite package includes an overnight stay in an intricately decorated themed room a the Inn at Europa decked out with nutcracker holiday décor, delicious breakfast at Bolero Restaurante, cookie turndown service, and two tickets to The Ballet Studio’s performance of The Nutcracker at Europa Village starting at $307 based on double occupancy. The Sugar Plum Suite package includes an overnight stay at Inn at Europa Village with all the sweet holiday trimming décor, breakfast at Bolero Restaurante, cookie turndown service, and two tickets to The Nutcracker live performance starting at $307 based on double occupancy.

Wine, Dine & Toast to 2021 at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa or Carter Estate Winery Resort. This sparkling package offers two-night accommodations in a South Coast Winery Village or Carter Estate Bungalow. It includes the fine dining gustatory salute to the past New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Vineyard Rose Restaurant for two guests, as well as a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, still wine, and New Year’s Eve party favors. Rate is $880, based on double occupancy, at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa; Rate is $950, based on double occupancy and includes daily continental breakfast, at Carter Estate Winery and Resort.

Visit Temecula Valley asks travelers to visit responsibly, face masks and social distancing are required at some locations and strongly recommended when not eating or drinking. Plan your Temecula Chilled stay at VisitTemeculaValley.com.

ABOUT TEMECULA VALLEY AND VISIT TEMECULA VALLEY

Temecula Valley is open and welcomes local visitors. The businesses have strict cleaning protocols to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort because they consider the health of their employees and guests top priority. They have met and often succeeded county and state requirements. Face masks are strongly recommended when visiting and please be kind to the workers, they are doing everything they can to make the experience an enjoyable one.

Temecula Valley is a popular Southern California destination that includes Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. In 2019, Wine Enthusiast named it a 10 Best Wine Travel Destination.