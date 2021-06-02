Temecula Community Services Department Hosts 2021 Summer Concerts Series Live and In-Person

Temecula’s Summer Concert Series is back, live and in-person! This Summer’s Series begins on THU, JUNE 10, 2021 and will run through THU, AUG, 19, 2021. We have a great line-up of local bands, so please join the City of Temecula Community Services

Department on Thursdays at 7:00 pm at the Temecula Amphitheater (30875 Rancho Vista Road) for eleven outdoor concerts.

New This Year: Pre-Registration Required

Please note there is a $5 fee per registration which includes parties up to eight people. Visit TemeculaCA.gov/Summer Concerts to see the entire summer concert schedule, registration requirements, and COVID guidelines. Guidelines & fees are subject to change. Seating is limited.

Some concerts will be recorded live and later posted on Facebook @TemeculaParksAndRec. Don’t forget your blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Remember there is no smoking, alcohol, or pets allowed in Temecula’s Amphitheater. It is sure to be a rockin’ good time for all and just another way to show Temecula Cares!

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards said, “While we provided all our Summer concerts in a virtual setting in 2020, we are very happy to return responsibly to hosting live, in-person concerts in 2021. Although the look may be a little different at these outdoor concerts, our main focus is to provide our residents and visitors with a safe and memorable experience demonstrating to our community how much Temecula Cares.”

Summer Concert Series Schedule for June 2021:

THU, JUN 10 @ 7:00 pm Stone Soul

THU, JUN 17 @ 7:00 pm 80Z Allstars

THU, JUN 24 @ 7:00 pm Kanan Road

Please stay tuned for more information by following @TemeculaParksAndRec on social media, and by visiting TemeculaCA.gov regularly for new updates.