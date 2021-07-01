South Coast Winery Resort & Spa Brings Back Rhythm on the Vine Concert Series

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa brings back its ever-popular Rhythm on the Vine® concert series, produced with Apaulo Productions, showcasing three exciting jazz groups beginning July 18. Concerts will be hosted in the scenic Vintner’s Garden, and guests can enjoy great jazz while sipping a glass of the winery’s award-winning wine.

Paul Brown & Gregg Karukaskick-off the series on Sunday, July 18.Brown is a two-time Grammy winning urban jazz producer and guitar artist and has released six albums including his debut “Up Front.”Karukas is a Grammy winning producer/keyboardist/composer who has had many #1 hits on his 12 solo CDs.

On Sunday, August 1, Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver and Will Donato take the stage. Simpson has more than 25 Top Smooth Jazz radio hits and more than 15 Top Ten Billboard Contemporary Jazz albums. Simpson and Oliver are joined by Donato, one of music’s most dynamic and gifted performers. His radio single “Infinite Soul” reached the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Smooth Jazz airplay chart.

Michael Paulo, Adam Hawley & Darryl Williams close the series on Sunday, August 15. Paulo is a versatile, cosmopolitan saxophonist in pop, soul and contemporary jazz. His first major solo release “One Passion” was acclaimed as one of the most influential recordings in contemporary jazz, and he is called the #1 Asian American jazz artist. Hawley, named JazzTrax Debut Artist of the Year in 2016, has seven #1 hits, and his first two albums stormed up the charts setting the stage for his third release “Escape.”Williams, a Temecula resident, is a multi-talented bassist/composer who has toured, performed and recorded with many top smooth jazz and R&B artists.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with concerts starting at 7 p.m. each evening. Ticket prices are: $65 for general admission, chair seating only; $95 for preferred seating, includes a table and is situated behind VIP seating; $150 for VIP Tickets, which are close to the stage and include a table. Tickets can be purchased at www.southcoast.com/concerts.

The Vineyard Rose Restaurant is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu for concert goers priced at $50 per person. The menu features American classics with choice of starter, entrée and dessert. Reservations are required.

For more information, call South Coast Winery Resort & Spa at (844) 841-1406.