Experience a Weekend Filled with Music and Temecula Presents on October 30 & 31, 2021

The Old Town Temecula Community Theater invites audiences to experience another weekend filled with music from Temecula Presents’ Aloha and Big Band Series.

Temecula Presents’ Aloha Series opens with Kawika Kahiapo and Bobby Moderow on SAT, OCT 30, 2021, at 7:30 pm. Two of Hawaii’s most beloved Slack Key performers come together on Temecula’s Stage for a night of Hawaiian Magic. Grammy Award-winning, Master Slack Key Guitarist Kawika Kahiapo returns to Temecula with his passion for ki ho`alu (slack key guitar). Founding member of the six-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning group, Maunalua, Bobby Moderow, Jr., is a renowned Slack Key guitar and falsetto artist.

The 2021-2022 Aloha Series includes: A Tribute to “Uncle” by Mike, Walt, and Bill Keale on WED, MAR 30, 2022, at 7:30 pm and A Tribute to Willie K featuring Kaleo Phillips and The Willie K Band on THU, MAY 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Temecula Presents’ Big Band Series launches with everyone’s favorite singing sensation, Sherry Williams accompanied by Jeff Stover’s Orchestra with Keith Droste on piano and Conductor John Rodby on SUN, OCT 31, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Sherry Williams returns to the stage for the 15th Annual Big Band Concert with the Big Band All Stars. Come hear Sherry’s melodious voice and experience her charming connection with her audiences. You will become an instant fan!

The Big Band Season continues with Rat Pack Tribute to Frank Sinatra on SUN, JAN 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm; 10th Annual Jazz Festival on SUN, MAR 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm; Swinging with Dean on SUN, APR 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm; and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Spectacular on SUN, MAY 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

City of Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards states, “The Old Town Temecula Community Theater is not only in the heart of Old Town, it is the Heart of Arts & Culture! Temecula’s Theater is the creative center for diverse cultural talent that is accessible to all. The Aloha and Big Band Series’ bring world-class entertainment by renowned icons to our hometown for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Council Member James ‘Stew’ Stewart comments, “I always urge residents to experience all that the City of Temecula has to offer. Temecula’s Theater has served as an anchor and catalyst for economic development since October 4, 2005. Enjoy an evening in Old Town Temecula with dinner and a show to celebrate our Sweet 16th Anniversary!”

