14th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition Presented by the City of Temecula’s Arts & Culture Division

Local artists are invited to participate in the City of Temecula’s 14th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition from FRI, SEP 24 through FRI, OCT 8, 2021. Each year during this competition, artists paint en plein air (a method of painting outdoors) taking inspiration from different locations around the City of Temecula. Canvas submissions must be stamped from FRI, SEP 24 through FRI, OCT 8, 2021, to qualify for judging. Stamps for canvas submissions are available inside the Temecula Valley Museum from 10:30 am – 3:30 pm (closed Mondays).

This Year’s Three Paint Locations Include:

• Old Town Temecula: Artist’s Choice of Old Town Site

• Temecula Wine Country: Artist’s Choice of Winery

• City of Temecula Parks: Artist’s Choice of Temecula Park

All eligible entries will be on display in The Gallery at The Merc from WED, NOV 3, 2021 to SUN, NOV 28, 2021. A public reception with live music and refreshments will be held in The Merc on FRI, NOV12, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Competition awards will be announced at the reception. This year’s awards will include Best of Show ($500); 1st Place ($200); 2nd Place ($100); and 3rd Place ($75).

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards states, “The Ralph Love Plein Air Competition is one of the many ways the City of Temecula supports artists and the arts in our community. Best of Show paintings from past competitions are on display in City Hall and depict our beautiful City through the eyes of talented local artists.

I look forward to adding this year’s winner to that esteemed collection.” Mayor Pro-Tem Matt Rahn adds, “Ralph Love was one of Temecula’s most esteemed residents. He was a nationally renowned artist who was known for painting outdoor landscapes. We honor his memory and legacy with this annual competition showcasing local talent.”

Plein Air artists may apply online at TemeculaCA.gov and register for Activity #9030.201.

There is a non-refundable application fee of $30. For additional information, please contact the Arts & Culture Team at (951) 694-6450.