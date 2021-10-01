The 14th Annual So-Cal Chef Open Crowns a Winner

On August 30, 2021, 10 local chefs shared their culinary expertise as part of the Annual So-Cal Chef Open competition held outdoors on the Golf Course Plaza at Temecula Creek Inn. Over 350 guests enjoyed the vast array of cuisine as celebrity judges awarded the Pinnacle Award and attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award.

The event has grown in popularity and reputation with several past Chefs having been featured in lifestyle magazines, television and receiving coverage from influential food critics and bloggers.

Past winners include Chef Rosie O’Connor, owner of Provecho Grill and appeared on multiple television commercials and shows including Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout and the Cooking Channel’s Farmer’s Market Flip. This year the Celebrity Judges included Chef Rosie, Steven Moore aka Trendy Chef, Wing Lam co-founder and owner of Wahoo’s Fish Taco, Josh Kopelman with Infamous Food & Drink, and the 2020 Pinnacle Award Winner, Chef Justin Mabunay.

For only the second time in the event’s 14-year history, a Chef took home both awards. Executive Chef Dylan Soro with Soro’s Mediterranean Grill was awarded first place in both the Pinnacle Award and People’s Choice Award competitions.

Pinnacle Award Winners 1st Place Soro’s Mediterranean Grill

Executive Chef Dylan Soro – 2nd Place – Cork Fire Kitchen

Executive Chef Matthew Steffen – 3rd Place -Avensole Winery

Chef Armando Cota People’s Choice Award Winners 1st Place Soro’s Mediterranean Grill

Executive Chef Dylan Soro 2nd Place – The Chef’s Grille – Chef Martin Corso