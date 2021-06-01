We are Hiring! Caregivers – the Heart of our Service

Independence.Freedom.Flexibility.Quality of life. Regardless of age, location or background, most people want these same things. FirstLight can help.FirstLight is a completely new approach to high-quality home care based on a system that provides our clients with dependable and truly exceptional service that begins with our caregivers.

Our caregivers are carefully chosen and they understand the challenges families face when caring for loved ones. Central to our caregiving approach is matching our clients with a caregiver who fits the personality, needs and vision of the client and family. We create caregiving relationships that are built on trust, communication and a deep understanding. And we’re dedicated to the core values of client happiness, peace of mind and quality of life that support our Culture of Care.

We are hiring. If you are a caring, compassionate and trustworthy caregiver that wants to make a difference, give us a call.

Our clients are wonderful people looking for assistance with task around the home. Some need companion care services such as preparing meals and tidying up around the house. Others need a more personal approach such as assistance with bathing and mobility. They all trust us to hire and train the best of the best. Are you the right fit?

FirstLight provides quality non-medical home care for seniors or any adult who may need assistance. Contact us today to learn how we can help you or your loved one or what it takes to join our team

Provided by John and Christine Hamby, FirstLight Home Care of Temecula. Phone: (951) 395 0821. Website: Temecula.firstlighthomecare.com.