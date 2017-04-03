Great Oak High School Senior Wins Murrieta Rotary Speech Competition

Ingrid Adams, a Murrieta resident and a senior at Great Oak High School, took the top prize in the Rotary Club of Murrieta’s Four-Way Test Speech Contest for the second consecutive year. With the first place, Adams, 18, won $300 and the opportunity to compete in the Rotary District 5330 competition next month. The Murrieta contest was held March 16 at the Murrieta Valley Unified School District headquarters.

In second place was Madysen Moreno, a 14-year-old freshman at Murrieta Valley High School, while third place went to Hunter J. Slezak, 18, a senior at Murrieta Valley High School. The second place paid $200 and third, $100.

The Rotary Four-Way Test, which was created in the early 1930’s has been used by businesses, industry, government groups, civic organizations, schools and colleges. An ethical tenet in today’s culture, it states: Of the things that we think, say or do, Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Four-Way Test Speech contestants addressed topics of current interest and importance, and included and used concepts from the Four-Way Test as methods of discussion or analysis in the body of the speech. Ingrid spoke on the importance of hobbies and applied the Four-Way Test to her arguments.

As the first place winner, Ingrid will advance to a District Elimination Round, to be held April 29 in Riverside, from which five finalists will win $300 each and move to the District competition in Riverside in May. After placing first in Murrieta last year, Ingrid advanced from the elimination round to the district competition where she placed second.

The Rotary Club of Murrieta was chartered on April 28, 1992. The club is involved in many community and international activities and programs, in cooperation with Rotary International, which has as its theme “Service Above Self.” Club meetings are held Mondays (excepting holidays) at noon at Richie’s Diner, 40651 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, in Murrieta. For information regarding the club or membership visit www.murrietarotary.org.

PHOTO: Speech Contest Winners are, from left: Lianna Solano, Murrieta Mesa High School; First Place Winner Ingrid Adams, Great Oaks; Anne Werner, Vista Murrieta; Madysen Moreno, Murrieta Valley; and Hunter Slezak, Murrieta Valley.