Temecula Chamber Commissions National Publisher

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC) has proudly commissioned a leading national publisher, HPN Books, to produce a full-color coffee table book titled TEMECULA VALLEY. This one-of-a-kind book will highlight the exciting story of the Temecula Valley’s amazing growth and recognition as a great California community. It will showcase not only our business sector and outstanding quality of life, but also the people of the Temecula Valley.

The TVCC hopes to highlight the life and enterprise that has helped create our dynamic economy, rich heritage, and the unique culture of the Temecula Valley. A special feature of the book is a section entitled “Temecula Valley Partners,” honoring businesses and institutions which have played a major role in the development and vitality of the region.

The elegant, oversized volume will feature the stunning photography and vibrant writing of acclaimed Temecula photojournalist, Jann Gentry, owner of Gentry Studio. This keepsake will have a wide local, national and international audience, distributed by the Temecula Valley Chamber as a unique piece to introduce our region to business location and investment prospects. The book will be circulated to business leaders, government officials and new residents. In addition, it will be sold in bookstores locally, nationally, on Amazon and as an e-book.

For more information on being a part of this book please contact Bart Barica, Managing Editor at 951-526-7545, or 2010media@q.com.

About the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:

Since 1966 the Chamber has made every effort to promote business development and give our members direct access to business and community leaders who share their economic, civic and social concerns. We provide access to a complete list of members who embody the expertise needed to help you manage the financial, organizational, and marketing issues that businesses face every day. We are an advocate for business, dedicated to regional prosperity by informing our members of the latest business trends. The Chamber unites the efforts of business, industrial and professional individuals to ensure an enhanced business climate, harnessing the tremendous potential of the private enterprise system and enabling its members to accomplish collectively what no one could do individually.