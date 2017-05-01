Temecula Couple Offers Transportation Service and Brewery Tours

Most locals know John and Kim Kelliher as advocates for tourism, Rotarians, and the founders of Grapeline Wine Tours. But did you also know the couple owns a full-service transportation company?

Stryder Transportation is probably, unintentionally, one of the best kept secrets in the Valley. Now marking its 12th year in business, Stryder is the driving force behind Grapeline Wine Tours, providing all of its vehicles and licensed drivers.

But what’s really not widely known is that this local company has quietly become a comprehensive ground transportation company with a major local impact.

Stryder offers wedding shuttles, corporate transportation, commuter services, and rides to all the Southern California airports. And this month, in conjunction with Temecula Valley Craft Beer Month, Stryder is launching a new service: The Stryder Brew Cruiser.

Local breweries will be collaborating throughout May to offer featured beers, beer pairings and other specials, said Rebecca Paredez, Marketing Director for Visit Temecula Valley. “It’ll be a great month to check out all that the local breweries have to offer.”

For small beer-loving groups during May and June, a Stryder six-passenger executive SUV can be secured Sunday through Friday for up to five hours for just $275, plus gratuity. Or for a larger posse, 12- to 35-passenger mini-coaches are available to visit any of the 11 local breweries within the Temecula Valley.

Guests can travel a la carte, or Stryder is offering an introductory tour on its Brew Cruiser on Fridays and Saturdays that includes beer tastings at three breweries, transportation and lunch for just $95 per person.

“The craft breweries locally have really become something worth experiencing,” said Stryder founder and IPA-fan John Kelliher. “There’s gastro-pub fare, a fun vibe, and some great craft beers out there.”

The Stryder Brew Cruiser will offer the same exceptional service, flexibility and insider knowledge to brewery aficionados that Grapeline brings to wine tour fans, Kelliher said. Meanwhile, he said the company plans to continue to expand its transportation services for local businesses and residents — even on a large scale as demand increases.

For example, during Pechanga Resort and Casino’s first year of its current $285-million expansion, Stryder ran a service 24 hours a day shuttling Pechanga’s 3,000-plus employees from a remote parking lot to the casino. Stryder also ran a six-month trial commuter service for the casino, transporting employees daily from Perris and Sun City to the casino and back.

“We expanded our fleet and our driving staff three-fold during the past year,” said General Manager Emily Falappino. “We now have the most expansive fleet in the Valley and can offer the most full-service and cost-effective transportation options for local businesses and residents.”

For more information about transportation services or to book The Brew Cruiser, contact Stryder at 951-693-0242 or visit gostryder.com.