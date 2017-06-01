WINEormous Receives ‘Wine Tour Operator of the Year’

WINEormous, a Temecula winery tour operator since 2010 has received the ‘Wine Tour Operator of the Year’ award from the The Luxury Travel Guide for Temecula, California. These awards represent the pinnacle of hospitality achievement, championing the best in their respective fields. They pay tribute to and commend those who have excelled in the industry. This year has seen an unprecedented number of shortlisted companies, providing strong competition in every category.

All winners of the Luxury Travel Guide Awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by Luxury Travel Guide’s in-house professionals. This ensures only the most deserving firms and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades and gain a place in their awards winners’ guide, which will be distributed to over 500,000 professional & affluent people worldwide. They have a massive sponsorship deal with United Airlines so the guide will be found in airport lounges worldwide, as well as on cruise ships, 10,000 hotels, holiday specialists and tour providers.

Founded by Tom Plant in 2009, WINEormous began as a food, wine and travel blog which continues today. Plant is a member and former board member of the International Food Wine and Travel Writers Association. To learn more about his personalized tours, contact him at tom@wineormous.com or by phone at (951) 907-9701.