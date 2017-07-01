Murrieta Chamber Receives CalChamber 2017 President’s Circle Award

The Murrieta Chamber of Commerce is among a select group of local chambers of commerce that recently received the California Chamber of Commerce President’s Circle Award.

Representatives of the President’s Circle chambers were honored on May 31st during the CalChamber’s annual Capitol Summit in Sacramento. Murrieta Chamber President and CEO Patrick Ellis accepted the award from CalChamber President and CEO Allan Zaremberg and CalChamber Board Chair Susan Corrales-Diaz, president and CEO for Systems Integrated.

“We’re honored to take this opportunity to say thank you and recognize excellence of our top local chamber partners,” said CalChamber Executive Vice President Dave Kilby. “During this past year these chambers excelled at helping their members comply with California’s often confusing and onerous HR laws, and representing the interests of their members on state issues as exemplary grassroots legislative advocates.”

The award, first presented in 2009, recognizes chambers for excellence in business advocacy and helping their members comply with California employment laws. This year, the award was given to 29 local chambers of commerce from throughout California. The recipients published vote records of their state legislators on key business issues, generated letters to state elected officials on issues of interest to members, and participated in the CalChamber compliance product resale program at an exemplary level.

Photo by Steve Yeater from CalChamber