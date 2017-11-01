Rotary Club of Temecula Receives Check to Help with 2017 Holiday Baskets and Toy Drive

Rotary Club of Temecula Rotarian’s Karen and Scott Davis, Rotarian’s Julie Ngo and Jerrod Novodoczky both State Farm Insurance Agents accept a generous check for $5,000 from State Farm Insurance Corporate Sales Leader Christina Sanchez to help with the Holiday Baskets and Toy Drive for 2017.

The Rotary Club of Temecula is excited to receive this first time donation from State Farm as it will help hundreds of families in the community. Rotarian Bob Brown stared the Holiday Baskets and Toy Drive 20 years ago. Special thanks to Julie Ngo for her leadership and for helping to raise awareness about the Rotary’s community work.