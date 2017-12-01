Temecula Valley Hospital Earns “A” Grade for Patient Safety for the Third Time in a Row

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, today released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Temecula Valley Hospital was one of 48 hospitals in the State of California with 3 A’s in a row – for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

“We are very pleased that this is the third time in a row that we have received the A rating from Leapfrog,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, Temecula Valley Hospital. “Receiving an A demonstrates the commitment and high standards of care that our physicians and staff provide to the community. Patient safety is a very important priority to us at Temecula Valley Hospital.”

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, Board, management and staff of Temecula Valley Hospital for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Temecula Valley Hospital's full grade, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org

About the Leapfrog Group – Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; 24 hour a day emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care in clinical collaboration with UCSD Health; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.