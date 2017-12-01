Temecula’s ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas’ Home Decorating Contest Applications

Light up the holidays and get creative. This is your year to enter the City of Temecula’s ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Contest. Do not miss out on the opportunity to show off your holiday spirit and exterior illumination skills. Celebrate the Season with us!

Even Mayor Maryann Edwards is excited and said, “Even though our three children are grown, we all still pile into the SUV on Christmas Eve, now with coffee and the City Holiday Lights map in hand. It’s a tradition we have loved for almost 28 years. So, thank you to the tireless and talented participants who keep the spirit of the Holidays bright for the rest of us to enjoy. With much community pride, the tradition continues!”

Temecula residents can submit an online application beginning today through December 1st. Lights are required to be turned on from December 4th through December 19th. Homes must be within the Temecula city limits to enter.

Please visit temeculaca.gov/holiday lights for official entry form and to view award categories. All entries will be judged and included on our ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas map online.

For more information, please visit www.TemeculaCA.gov or call (951) 694-6480.