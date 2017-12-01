Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Announces Four Elected Board Members

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the election of four members to their 2018 Board of Directors. The ballots sent to chamber members in October resulted in the election of one incumbent and three newly elected members. Their terms will commence at the January 2018 Board Meeting.

2018 Newly Elected Board of Directors:

Leslie Doherty, Leslie A. Doherty & Co., PC

BJ Fazeli, Fazeli Cellars Winery

Jeff Kurtz, Promenade Temecula

2018 Board of Director Incumbent:

Soledad Escobedo, Pacific Western Bank

“I want to offer my congratulations to the individuals who have been elected to our board and who will be representing the chamber membership during 2018,” says Brian Connors, TVCC Chairman of the Board. “The board consists of a diverse and well-represented collection of Temecula businesses. Our mission to promote positive economic growth while protecting the business environment throughout the valley. We look forward to serving alongside our newest board members as we foster, promote and build a strong local economy while sustaining the lifestyle that Temecula has come to enjoy.”

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization serving over 1,000 businesses in the community. Since 1966, the mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all businesses and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community.

To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.temecula.org or call (951) 676-5090.