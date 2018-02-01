Mercedes-Benz Veteran Comes to Temecula

Chris Lanza, a 40-year veteran of the luxury retail automotive industry, has been promoted to General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Temecula.

Chris comes directly from Fletcher Jones Motorcars, the Newport Beach flagship store of the group which announced sales of over 9,000 vehicles in 2017, and the #1 Mercedes-Benz dealership in the nation for 19 consecutive years.

Chris moved to Southern California from Sydney, Australia in 1993 and has been a valuable team member at FJ Motorcars for over 25 years, recently filling the roll as General Sales Manager.

As one of the newest “jewels in the crown” Mercedes-Benz of Temecula opened for business three years ago. Given the robust local economy, Chris is very encouraged about the opportunities in the Valley and according to sources, the luxury brand dealership has already exceeded the groups expectations for growth.

Chris said, “Although Mercedes-Benz of Temecula has a way to go to compete with our Newport store, we’ve created the same 5 Star luxury experience, attention to detail and customer focus that has made our other dealerships so successful”.

Chris is looking forward to living and working in Temecula and continuing to support the local community, as much as possible. He invites everyone to stop in and say hello and check out the latest Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter Van models.