Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn Appointed as Chair of the State of California’s Cannabis Advisory Committee

Last week during its first meeting of 2018, the California Department of Consumer Affairs’ newly created committee, the Cannabis Advisory Committee (under the Bureau of Cannabis Control), appointed Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn as its Chair.

Mayor Matt Rahn is the only elected official represented on this 22-member Board, which serves at the direction of the Director of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Dean R. Grafilo. “The Department received hundreds of qualified applications for the committee and reviewed all of them during the selection process,” said Grafilo. “These individuals represent the diverse backgrounds of California and the cannabis industry and have the necessary experience to make the Committee successful.”

Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn states, “Cannabis is an important topic among many communities in California, and it is important that we continue to include the local government perspective. I look forward to discussing issues such as public safety and education with my Committee colleagues to help guide the development of statewide cannabis regulations.”

The Committee is scheduled to meet every other month in 2018 and will assist in the development of rules and regulations for the 2018 rollout of a legal adult-use cannabis market in California, emphasizing public health and safety, and reduction of illegal commerce. For more information about the Cannabis Advisory Committee, please visit http://www.bcc.ca.gov/about_us/committee.html.