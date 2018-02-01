The City of Temecula Presents a Special “Sweetheart Concert”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the City of Temecula proudly presents a Sweetheart Concert, in collaboration with the Valley Winds Swing Band. Bring your sweetheart to the Community Recreation Center (30875 Rancho Vista Road) on Sunday, February 11th at 2:00 pm for a free concert.

The Valley Winds Swing Band is modeled after the typical big band of the 1940s. The 17-piece band performs many of the standard songs made famous during the WWII era, as well as rock and roll tunes familiar to today’s audience. Their fast and slow dance songs include many great hits from Aretha Franklin and Chicago to the songs of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Vocalist Rosalie Porter and the band look forward to sharing this timeless music with you.

For more information about the event or venue, please contact the Arts & Culture Team at the City of Temecula Community Services Department at (951) 694-6417 or visit www.TemeculaCA.gov.