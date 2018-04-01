Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Recipients

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Awards Gala at Pechanga Resort & Casino on Saturday, February 24th. This premier event was a memorable night of elegance and excitement, with over 600 attendees. The evening included dinner, an extravagant silent auction, live entertainment, and an outstanding awards presentation.

This year’s award recipients are:

Bronze Business of the Year – Temecula Valley Custom Pools, Inc.

Sterling Business of the Year – E.A.T. Extraordinary Artisan Table

Gold Business of the Year – Stryder Transportation

Platinum Business of the Year – Temecula Valley Toyota

Ruby Organization of the Year – Hole Hearted Foundation

Emerald Organization of the Year – Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County

Valley Young Professional of the Year – Ashlee Collins, Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center

Citizen of the Year – Kimberly Adams, Visit Temecula Valley

Lifetime Achievement Recipient – Dan Stephenson

Ambassadors of the Year – Michael Crawford, Golden Eagle Properties

Chairman’s Choice Award – Kim Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours & Stryder Transportation